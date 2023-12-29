Minnesota United lend D Ethan Bristow to Stockport County FC

Sep 20, 2023; Carson, California, USA; Minnesota United FC defender Ethan Bristow (5) reacts after getting a red card during the second half against Los Angeles Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports/ File Photo REUTERS
Minnesota United FC is lending defender Ethan Bristow to England's Stockport County FC for the 2024 season.

Bristow, 22, can be recalled at any time during the loan under terms of the deal announced Thursday.

He made his MLS debut in 2023 and appeared in nine matches (six starts) for the Loons.

Stockport County competes in EFL League Two, the fourth tier in English football.

Bristow previously played in his native England with Tranmere Rovers (2022-23) and Reading (2020-22).

The transfer opens up an international roster slot for Minnesota, which opens the 2024 season on Feb. 24.

--Field Level Media

