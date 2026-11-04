Minamino set to return as Japan face Brazil, Paraguay in Singapore

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The Japan Football Association on Nov 4 named a 28-man squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Brazil and Paraguay in Singapore, with Monaco attacker Takumi Minamino set to make his return after missing 2026’s World Cup through injury.

The 31-year-old playmaker returned to action for Monaco in October after rehabilitating a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament that kept him off the pitch during the 2026 World Cup in North America, where the Samurai Blue lost to Brazil in the first knockout round.

Forward Shio Fukuda, 22, earned his first senior call-up after a strong start to the season for German second-division outfit Karlsruher.

Lille striker Ayase Ueda has been left out of the squad as he deals with a foot injury, while Coventry City’s Tatsuhiro Sakamoto has been named along with Southampton’s Kuryu Matsuki, who scored on debut for the Samurai Blue during a 3-1 win over Uruguay on Sept 24.

Mainstays including Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, Real Sociedad playmaker Takefusa Kubo and Genk winger Junya Ito have also been selected.

Japan is set to face Brazil on Nov 14 and Paraguay three days later at Singapore’s National Stadium. KYODO NEWS