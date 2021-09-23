Minamino savours his winning moment

LONDON • Takumi Minamino has struggled for game time since joining Liverpool in January last year but Tuesday was a reminder he can still contribute, even if it is primarily off the bench.

The Japanese forward marked his first appearance and start of the current campaign with well-taken goals on either side of a Divock Origi strike as the Reds overcame Norwich 3-0 in the third round of the League Cup.

It was their second straight identical result at Carrow Road following last month's English Premier League opening victory with Minamino fully recovered from his injury picked up earlier this month.

The 26-year-old, who failed to make an impression when on loan at Southampton for the second half of last season, is likely to find himself back on the bench when Jurgen Klopp's men travel to Brentford, another newly-promoted team, in the league on Saturday.

But the Liverpool manager said Minamino had given him food for thought after his brace, adding: "He's in a really good moment. I know he didn't play too much, but in the wrong moment, he was injured, coming back and stuff like this.

"It's sometimes not so easy, but he's a top character and he enjoyed the game.

"That was important for him and important for us, so that will help him and will help us."

Klopp rang in the changes with nine players coming into the side, including teenagers Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley who made their senior debuts before fellow academy player Tyler Morton came on at half-time.

The German was particularly impressed with the display of 16-year-old midfielder Gordon, who moved from Championship side Derby in February for £1 million (S$1.8 million) before add-ons.

"Yes, he's good, that's what it says about him. A lot of things to improve, a lot of things to settle, a lot of things to learn but there's a lot of things already there," Klopp said.

"We're really happy to have him around and we will treat him carefully, let me say it like this... he's a big talent."

Liverpool also received a boost yesterday after confirming Anfield will be redeveloped to add 7,000 seats, taking their home stadium capacity to 61,000 and making it the third-largest stadium in the top flight behind Old Trafford and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

At the Etihad, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola also rang the changes, swopping out 10 of the 11 players who started against Southampton last weekend.

Those coming in had no trouble helping the Cup holders swat aside third-tier side Wycombe 6-1 with the Catalan giving full run-outs to the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden as they ease their way back into the first team after injuries.

While Liverpool and City could afford to rotate, Everton and Watford paid the price after going out to lower league opponents.

The Toffees lost 8-7 in a penalty shootout at Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers after their game ended 2-2 following 90 minutes.

The Hornets were also eliminated by a second-tier side, losing 3-1 to Stoke at Vicarage Road.

REUTERS