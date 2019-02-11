Milner praises 'unstoppable' front three

LONDON • Before the Bournemouth game, Jurgen Klopp had called on his Liverpool side to enjoy the "excitement" of what promises to be a thrilling title race rather than being bogged down by the nerves of recent displays.

And the Reds duly answered the call at Anfield on Saturday, as they made a statement in not just returning to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over the Cherries, but the manner in which they regained a three-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring with a clinical header, Georginio Wijnaldum's delightful dink doubled their lead and a flowing counter-attack three minutes into the second half delivered the third goal when Roberto Firmino's unselfish back-heel allowed Mohamed Salah to sweep home his 20th strike of the season.

Liverpool defender James Milner, deputising for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, was thrilled by the combination work of Firmino, Mane and Salah.

"The front three were brilliant all day. Some of their link-up play was impossible to defend: the movement, the understanding, the one-touch play. Probably the only disappointing thing is we didn't score more," he told the club's website.

Klopp said he had not needed to listen to any of the outside criticism which came Liverpool's way over the past few days to know a reaction was needed, but a reaction was what he got.

"We are very self-critical. It was clear we were not happy with the two performances," said the 51-year-old of the 1-1 draws with Leicester and West Ham. "We want to play convincing football, we want to perform and that was the reaction we wanted to show."

Wijnaldum's return was Klopp's only change from the draw at West Ham on Monday and the Dutch midfielder's presence made a huge difference although he did not stay at the team's hotel the night before the game because of illness.

The 28-year-old capped his performance by giving his side some breathing space in stunning fashion 11 minutes before the break.

Andy Robertson picked out Wijnaldum's run into the box and he took a touch before delicately lifting a lob over Artur Boruc.

"After a couple of hours of sleep, he said, 'I feel good, I can play'," Klopp said. "The doctor said, 'You are still infectious, stay away'. I was only concerned after he scored a goal and everybody gave him a hug.

"But playing a game like this shows us - the character and the mentality of these boys are the only reasons we are where we are."

Salah was denied by a string of Boruc saves, but finally extended his lead as the Premier League's top scorer after a wonderful flick from Firmino teed him up.

While City continue to fight for silverware on four fronts, a second warm weather training trip in a matter of weeks now lies in wait for Liverpool, thanks to their early exit from the FA Cup. The Reds are not in action again until Bayern Munich's visit for the Champions League last-16, first-leg clash on Feb 19.

