Millwall receive apology over use of club badge in anti-racism booklet

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LONDON, April 24 - Promotion-chasing Millwall have received an apology from Westminster Council after the club's badge was used in an illustration depicting a white supremacist in a children's anti-racism booklet distributed in primary schools.

Millwall's Supporters' Club said on X that legal action was still being considered after a 'serious misuse' of its registered rampant lion badge -- saying it created a false and damaging image of the club.

"The council have confirmed no more copies of the image with the club's logo will be made or distributed by them and all remaining material in their possession will be destroyed," a statement on X said.

"The club is still considering its legal position on the matter and are unable to comment further."

Westminster Council's booklet highlighted the career of Paul Canoville, the first black player to play for Chelsea.

The illustration of the white supremacist, wearing a Ku Klux Klan-style white hood and robes emblazoned with the club's badge, is placed next to a photograph of Canoville, who has a speech bubble that says: "Racism never went away. I was badly abused in a reserve match at Millwall, but then I could show the racists my 1984 2nd Division Champions medal!"

In its apology, Westminster Council said it accepted the use of the image was "an insensitive way to illustrate the historic problem of racism within football".

"The booklet has been removed from circulation, and we are reviewing processes to ensure this doesn't happen again," it said in a statement.

The Paul Canoville Foundation issued a statement saying it had no involvement in the commissioning or production of the booklet although the former Chelsea player did make a personal appearance to meet students as part of the associated programme.

"We understand the illustration in question is a depiction of a real incident Paul experienced whilst playing for Chelsea Reserves against Millwall Reserves in the 1980s, in which he was subjected to serious racial abuse by a number of individuals wearing Ku Klux Klan-style white hoods," it said.

"This was one of many incidents of racist abuse Paul endured during his career, incidents that form the foundation of the educational and cultural work the Foundation exists to advance."

The foundation added that it was not in a position to speak to other parties' editorial decisions.

South London club Millwall are pushing for promotion to the top flight for the first time since 1990 and are in third place with two games remaining. REUTERS