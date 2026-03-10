Millwall fined 45,000 pounds for offensive chanting in League Cup tie

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 10 - Millwall have been fined 45,000 pounds ($60,448) for offensive chanting during their League Cup tie against Crystal Palace in September, the Football Association (FA) said on Monday.

The Championship club accepted the charge that some fans chanted “South London Spastics,” a discriminatory term for disabled people, at rival fans during the match.

“This chant goes against everything the club stands for and is wholeheartedly condemned,” Millwall said in a statement.

“The club has a zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of discriminatory abuse; such behaviour has no place in society. Any individual identified as engaging in such abuse will be banned."

It is Millwall’s third breach in three years. The FA said it had extended an existing action plan placed on the club for another season, running until the end of 2026-27.

"Any future financial penalties would be much more significant, and further action could be taken against the club and our fans which would punish this majority," the club added.

Millwall, currently third in the Championship table, will face Derby County on Tuesday. REUTERS