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Millwall and West Ham draw 2-2 in return to old rivalry

Millwall's Caleb Taylor celebrates scoring their first goal against West Ham United at The Den in London, on Sept 19.

LONDON - West Ham United fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw at Millwall on Sept 19 in the first meeting between the bitter London rivals in 14 years, a match played under heightened security at The Den.

West Ham's relegation from the Premier League last season brought the teams back together to renew one of English football's fiercest rivalries in the second-tier Championship.

Police set up a major operation, with enhanced stop-and-search powers around Millwall's stadium.

Millwall dominated the opening half and established a two-goal lead through Caleb Taylor and Camiel Neghli, both benefiting from long throws that exposed West Ham's defence.

West Ham, who arrived on a four-match winning streak and as the Championship's top scorers, were transformed after the break. Substitute Mohamadou Kante pulled back a goal with a long-range strike before Konstantinos Mavropanos headed in Manor Solomon's cross to complete the comeback.

The visitors’ momentum was checked when Kante was sent off late on for hauling down Kyrell Lisbie as the Millwall forward raced clear on goal, leaving West Ham to hold on with 10 men through a tense finish.

Millwall pushed for a winner but could not find a way through as the first renewal of the rivalry since 2012 ended in a draw.

The result kept West Ham at the top of the Championship table while Millwall are still searching for a first win over West Ham in 22 years. REUTERS