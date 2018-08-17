Football: Millennium Hotels and Resorts inks hotel deal with English giants Chelsea

Millennium Hotels and Resorts is now English Premier League club Chelsea's official global hotel partner.

As part of the exclusive three-year partnership, Millennium is offering Blues-themed packages - which include perks such as a Chelsea FC welcome gift, free high-speed Wi-Fi and late check-outs - to guests who stay at its UK hotels.

The hotel group will also host a number of competitions, with prizes including tickets to Chelsea matches as well as a night's stay at Millennium Hotels and Resorts' London-based hotels. Those looking to enter can find more details on the Millennium Chelsea FC website or follow the #stayalltogether hash tag.

Millennium Hotels and Resorts also added in a press statement that it will offer other promotions, like training-ground meet-and-greet experiences with players and hospitality box access, further down the road.

With more than 130 hotels worldwide, Millennium and Copthorne (M&C) Hotels is listed on the London Stock Exchange and counts Singapore's City Developments Limited (CDL) as its majority shareholder. Millennium Hotels and Resorts is a brand of M&C, which is chaired by Singapore property tycoon and CDL executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng.

Millennium Hotels and Resorts senior vice-president Franck Kermarrec said: "We believe that this is a strong partnership that will not only enhance the perception of both brands on a global platform but will also add to the breadth of services we offer here at Millennium Hotels and Resorts, creating memorable guest experiences that set us apart from other hoteliers."

Chelsea's commercial director Chris Townsend added: "We are extremely proud to announce a significant new partnership with Millennium Hotels and Resorts, which is one of the largest of its kind in the Premier League."

Chelsea fan Jeremy Ho said the Millennium deal will come in handy as he plans his trip to England later this year.

The 30-year-old sales executive said: "I am aiming to watch a game at Stamford Bridge sometime this season, and may seriously consider Millennium's offerings. The club-themed packages may add to the match-day atmosphere as well."