Milik hat-trick helps ease Juventus into Coppa Italia semi-finals

Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Juventus v Frosinone - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 11, 2024 Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik scores their second goal past Frosinone's Michele Cerofolini REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Juventus v Frosinone - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 11, 2024 Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Juventus v Frosinone - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 11, 2024 Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Juventus v Frosinone - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 11, 2024 Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik celebrates with the matchball and teammates after the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Juventus v Frosinone - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 11, 2024 Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik celebrates scoring their second goal with Federico Gatti REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Updated
29 min ago
Published
30 min ago

TURIN - An Arkadiusz Milik hat-trick helped Juventus earn a 4-0 win over promoted Serie A side Frosinone in Coppa Italia on Thursday to seal a spot in the semi-finals.

Milik opened the scoring from the spot in the 11th minute, sending Frosinone keeper Michele Cerofolini the wrong way after a penalty was awarded for a foul on midfielder Fabio Miretti.

The Poland striker doubled the lead from close range in the 38th before adding a third after Manuel Locatelli profited on Frosinone's defence error to set the Pole up following halftime, and Kenan Yildiz made it 4-0 after the hour mark.

Juventus will next face Lazio in a two-legged semi-final in April, after Maurizio Sarri's side advanced following an ill-tempered 1-0 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday. REUTERS

