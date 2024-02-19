Milan slump to 4-2 loss at Monza and miss chance to go second

MONZA, Italy - Monza earned a hard-fought 4-2 home win against AC Milan in Serie A on Sunday as Stefano Pioli's side missed a chance to leapfrog second-placed Juventus in the standings.

Monza's Matteo Pessina and Dany Mota put the club ahead in the first half before substitutes Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic pulled Milan level in the second. Warren Bondo and Lorenzo Colombo secured the hosts all three points with a goal apiece in the dying minutes.

Milan went down to 10 men in the 52nd minute when Luka Jovic was sent off for violent conduct against Monza captain Pessina, with the referee overturning his original decision to just book the Serbia striker after consulting the VAR screen.

Milan remained third in the standings on 52 points, two adrift of second-placed Juventus and 11 behind leaders Inter Milan, who have a game in hand. REUTERS

