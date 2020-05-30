Milan question plan to restart with Cup matches

ROME • Top-level Italian football will resume next month, but the proposal to play the Italian Cup semi-finals and final as a prelude to Serie A's restart has caused consternation among some of the league's top sides.

The government on Thursday night gave the green light for the Italian top flight, on hold since March 9, to resume on June 20, with the remaining 12 rounds to be hosted behind closed doors.

However, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora's plan to complete the domestic Cup first - the semi-final second legs and the final are to be provisionally played on June 13 and 17 - faced opposition by three of four clubs left in the competition.

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni, whose side are due to travel to Juventus after a 1-1 draw back in February, said: "We understand the value of being able to offer all fans quality matches after months of lockdown.

"But, from a sports point of view, we find it questionable to award an important trophy like the Coppa Italia with two matches in three days after more than three months of downtime."

The Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Inter Milan, who have to overcome a 1-0 defeat by Napoli at the San Siro, and Juventus, were also against the plan.

According to ESPN, Milan prefer the Cup games are staged after the end of the Serie A season, while Inter are unhappy at potentially having to play two big games in quick succession, which would put their players at greater risk of injury.

This comes after a three-month stoppage owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

How the Cup concludes remains a tricky affair, but the decision to restart the league after months of wrangling was widely praised by clubs and players.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito, whose side are second in Serie A, one point behind leaders and eight-time defending champions Juventus (63), said: "I'm sure our football will be able to maintain that high standard of quality that is recognised throughout the world."

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini said in an Instagram post that he "can't wait to take to the field and... give so many emotions to the millions of fans who were waiting".

Mr Spadafora also felt that the resumption of play was "an important signal as Italy is starting up again" after the devastation brought about by the pandemic.

REUTERS