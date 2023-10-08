Milan go top with late Pulisic strike at Genoa as Giroud ends up in goal

GENOA, Italy - A late goal by Christian Pulisic earned AC Milan a 1-0 win at Genoa that put them top of Serie A on Saturday as striker Olivier Giroud went in goal after keeper Mike Maignan was sent off in stoppage time.

The game took a chaotic turn when Milan goalkeeper Maignan saw red for a foul on Caleb Ekuban late in stoppage time and Giroud took his spot in goal with Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson then crashing a free kick against the bar from the edge of the box.

Giroud then brilliantly denied George Puscas just before the final whistle.

Milan moved two points clear at the top of the table after rivals Inter Milan threw away an early two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Bologna earlier on Saturday. REUTERS

