Milan come from behind to beat PSG 2-1 and earn first Group F win

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - AC Milan v Paris St Germain - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 7, 2023 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud scores their second goal past Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - AC Milan v Paris St Germain - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 7, 2023 AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders and Olivier Giroud celebrate after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - AC Milan v Paris St Germain - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 7, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - AC Milan v Paris St Germain - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 7, 2023 Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - AC Milan v Paris St Germain - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 7, 2023 Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi, Lucas Hernandez and Marquinhos in action with AC Milan's Olivier Giroud REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
42 sec ago

MILAN, Italy - AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud's powerful header early in the second half secured a 2-1 Champions League Group F home victory over Paris St Germain in a pulsating match on Tuesday for the first win in this season's competition by the Italian side.

Former Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar had put PSG ahead but their advantage lasted only three minutes before Rafael Leao netted an acrobatic equaliser and Giroud then sealed a precious victory just after the break in front of 75,649 at the San Siro.

Milan now have five points from four games in third behind second-placed PSG with six points. Leaders Borussia Dortmund have seven points after winning 2-0 earlier on Tuesday at home to Newcastle United who are bottom on four points.

The match in San Siro was played at a frenetic tempo in the first half with end-to-end action and, while the pace inevitably slowed in the second period, it was an absorbing clash in which Milan had to hold on at the end as PSG piled on the pressure. REUTERS

