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Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are six points clear of third-placed City heading into the showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

LONDON - Mikel Arteta insisted on Nov 27 that Arsenal will not underestimate spluttering Manchester City in a Nov 29 crucial clash with their Premier League title rivals.

Arteta’s leaders are six points clear of third-placed City heading into the showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

City led the table in the opening months of the season before suffering a major dip in recent weeks.

Enzo Maresca’s men have only won just in their last seven games in all competitions and are without a victory in their last four league matches.

Arteta cannot explain City’s stumble, but he has no intention of taking three points for granted against them.

“I don’t know, that’s a question for them. All I can say is when I watch them play, a lot of the games they have to win they do more than the opponent, but this is football,” the Arsenal manager told reporters on Nov 27.

“When we play the home games against big teams that becomes crucial in the title challenge, we know how important those games are. But the second part, we’re in November, and we still have long to play.

“The challenge is for us, we cannot control what other opponents are going to do.”

City boss Maresca has been criticised for his team’s poor form but Arteta is a firm admirer of the Italian, who is in his first season in charge after replacing Pep Guardiola.

“I know Enzo personally and he’s a phenomenal guy. He lives and breathes football, is very analytical. He is already on the great managerial career already. Everything is super positive,” Arteta said.

Arsenal ‘hunger’

Arsenal sit top despite also being below their peak form in recent weeks.

They were held to draws in their last two games against Newcastle in the Premier League and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Prior to that, the Gunners eked out three wins by a one-goal margin and suffered an embarrassing League Cup exit at fourth-tier Fleetwood.

Arteta believes Arsenal are still rounding into form and he hopes the motivation of a valuable victory against City will spur them on as they chase the high of a second successive title.

“Yes, more hunger to do it again. To have those moments again together,” he said.

“Everybody puts in unbelievable shifts every week, to analyse the opponent, to breathe the right atmosphere around the boys and to win the game, week in, week out.”

City’s dynastic run under Guardiola is an inspiration to Arteta even if they have lost their way lately.

“You certainly learn from that. And that inspires you to go to a different level, and that’s the level Manchester City brought to this league, because what they have done is unprecedented,” he said.

Arteta revealed David Raya is back in training after missing the Dortmund game with a shoulder injury suffered against Newcastle.

Kepa Arrizabalaga deputised against Dortmund but Arteta would not reveal if Raya is ready to return to action this weekend. AFP