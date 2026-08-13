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Mikel Arteta coy over Myles Lewis-Skelly’s Arsenal future after ‘emotional’ celebration

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Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrating after scoring the opener in a 1-1 friendly draw with Como at the Emirates on Aug 12.

Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrating after scoring the opener in a 1-1 friendly draw with Como at the Emirates on Aug 12.

PHOTO: ACTION IMAGES

  • Mikel Arteta did not confirm Myles Lewis-Skelly's future at Arsenal after the teenager’s emotional goal celebration amid transfer speculation.
  • Lewis-Skelly struggled for regular playtime last season but showed versatility, playing as left-back and central midfielder in key matches.
  • Lewis-Skelly has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

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LONDON – Mikel Arteta refused to confirm if Myles Lewis-Skelly will remain at Arsenal after the teenager’s “emotional” goal celebration in a friendly against Como.

Lewis-Skelly has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea after starting just five times in the English Premier League last season.

The 19-year-old signed a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium in 2025, but his struggle to hold down a regular place in Arteta’s side has sparked speculation over his future.

When Lewis-Skelly scored in the 1-1 draw with Como at the Emirates on Aug 12, the England international made a heart gesture towards Arsenal’s fans in a move that was interpreted as a potential farewell.

Gunners boss Arteta did not see it that way, however.

“It is good to score a goal, you should be emotional,” he said.

“I don’t want to talk about any speculation. If there is speculation about any of our players, it is a good sign. It means what we are attracting interest and we are doing a good job.”

Referencing Lewis-Skelly’s extravagant goal celebration against Manchester City – when he mocked Erling Haaland – in the 2024-25 season, Arteta said the youngster’s latest show of emotion was in keeping with his personality.

“He is a very emotional player, remember when he did the hand gestures (against City),” he said.

‘Really consistent’

While Lewis-Skelly found it difficult to earn playing time in Arsenal’s march to their first Premier League title since 2004, he did start their Champions League final defeat by Paris Saint-Germain.

Lewis-Skelly broke into the Arsenal team as a left-back but during last season’s run-in, he was used in central midfield.

He impressed in crucial league wins over Fulham and West Ham United, as well as in the Champions League semi-final, second-leg against Atletico Madrid.

With Lewis-Skelly’s future at the Emirates in doubt, Arteta acknowledged the importance of the teenager’s versatility.

“He’s had a really good pre-season. We asked him to play in a different position because he played more as a No. 6,” he said.

“We obviously lacked midfielders from international duty. I think he had a really consistent pre-season.” AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.