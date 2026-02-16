Mikel Arteta concerned over Arsenal’s mounting injury list as they fight on four fronts

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (centre) walking the ground after their 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Wigan Athletic at the Emirates Stadium on Feb 15.

– Mikel Arteta fears Arsenal’s growing injury list could damage their chase for a quadruple.

The Spaniard’s side booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round with a 4-0 win over third-tier Wigan Athletic at the Emirates Stadium on Feb 15.

But the Gunners’ ruthless dismissal of the League One strugglers was marred by injuries to Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White.

Italy defender Calafiori suffered a problem in the pre-match warmup and was unable to play, while right-back White was forced off in the second half.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard did not feature in the fourth-round tie after sustaining a knock in their 1-1 draw against Brentford on Feb 12.

German forward Kai Havertz is set to be absent until the end of February, while Spain midfielder Mikel Merino is expected to be out for the rest of the season after undergoing foot surgery.

With Arsenal top of the English Premier League, through to the Champions League last 16 and due to face Manchester City in the League Cup final on March 22, Gunners boss Arteta conceded that the fitness woes were starting to become alarming.

“Yes, before it was the strikers, then it was the defenders and now it is the midfielders,” he said.

“We are coping with that. But we need some players back and fit, not only for numbers but different options in relation to the opponents we have, so the quicker they are back the better.”

Arsenal, four points clear at the top of the Premier League, will take on bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Feb 18 before the north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur on Feb 22.

They enjoyed the ideal preparation for a pivotal week by scoring four times within the first 27 minutes against Wigan through Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, a Jack Hunt own goal, and Gabriel Jesus.

The Latics’ caretaker boss Graham Barrow described the Gunners as “relentless”.

Madueke told TNT Sports: “They (the fans) have every right to be (excited). We’re working hard to try and deliver the type of season I think it ought to be with the way we’re performing right now.”

Eberechi Eze, signed from Crystal Palace in 2025, has faced criticism for his disappointing form so far this campaign.

The England midfielder was hauled off at half-time at Brentford, where he made his first league start in two months.

He finally showed the quality that persuaded Arsenal to sign him, with two assists against Wigan.

“Those players need those moments, and especially when we talk about the creative players, they need to feel that they are producing those moments,” Arteta said.

“I am very happy with that. For the mood, for the confidence, it is really a good thing.

“The risks he (Eze) took in the final third and the amount of shots that he tried to take too, it was really positive and that is what we want from him.” AFP