Mikel Arteta avoids fresh VAR row as Arsenal cruise despite red card

LONDON – Mikel Arteta side-stepped a fresh VAR (video assistant referee) row after 10-man Arsenal ignored Fabio Vieira’s red card to beat Burnley 3-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Arsenal midfielder Vieira was sent off in the closing stages at the Emirates Stadium for a high challenge on Josh Brownhill.

It was the kind of flashpoint that could have provoked another angry reaction from Arteta.

The Gunners boss is waiting to discover if he will face a Football Association (FA) charge after he criticised the officials following last weekend’s controversial 1-0 loss at Newcastle.

Arteta was asked to provide his observations to the FA having labelled Anthony Gordon’s goal “embarrassing” and a “disgrace” after VAR gave it despite a clear foul by Newcastle’s Joelinton.

But the Spaniard opted against any more rants on Saturday, largely because the Vieira decision was hard to argue with and Arsenal took the win anyway to move level on points with leaders Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s City side took on Chelsea on Sunday, with the result not available at press time.

“With the red card... yes, VAR was right,” Arteta said, with a bit of jest.

“The referee was right. Really good decision, really positive from Mikel to speak about that! Good decision.

“Please ask me about VAR because today it was good. I hope that I’m on TV saying the referees are so good and I’m completely with them and being very constructive.”

Brownhill had cancelled out Leandro Trossard’s opener, which ranked as Arsenal’s 1,000th goal at the Emirates since their move from Highbury in 2006.

William Saliba headed Arsenal back in front before Oleksandr Zinchenko secured the points with an acrobatic volley.

Trossard was the difference-maker for the Gunners, the Belgium international once again starting as the central striker in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus.