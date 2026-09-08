Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister ‘very sad’ at lack of new Liverpool deal

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LIVERPOOL - Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister said on Sept 8 he could have left during the summer transfer window given how sad he felt at not being offered a new contract when other players were having their deals with the Premier League giants renewed.

Fellow midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch both had their stays at Anfield lengthened, but Mac Allister said his agent was told the club was “not in a position” to offer him a contract extension.

Argentina international Mac Aliister did not have his best season with Liverpool last term, but that was equally true of several team-mates during a lacklustre defence of their Premier League title that culminated in the sacking of manager Arne Slot.

Mac Allister, 27, was linked with a move away from Merseyside, including to Atletico Madrid – the Reds’ Champions’ League opponents at Anfield on Sept 9.

He has two years remaining on his contract and said he is determined to continue to give “100 per cent” to Liverpool’s cause.

“There were options to leave this summer,” Mac Allister told a pre-match press conference at Anfield on Sept 8.

“I think as everyone knows I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which of course makes me very, very sad.”

He added: “I think I give 100 per cent for this football club every single day in training, games. Of course I can have very good games, bad games, like everyone, but I always give my best.

“I see Dominik and Ryan renewing their contracts and that makes me very happy because they deserve it, but at the same time it makes me a little bit sad I didn’t get mine.

“Of course, there is still time, the fans don’t need to worry because I will give 100 per cent until the last day I am here. We will see what happens.”

“But I think right now I am in the right club and I have the right mindset to give my 100 per cent to the club.” AFP