Michael Carrick urges Manchester United to ‘keep building’ ahead of EPL clash with Chelsea

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Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick and his players Diogo Dalot (No. 2) and Benjamin Sesko (No. 30) will look to get back to winning ways when they visit Chelsea in the EPL on April 18.

– Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has said that his team are ready for a “proper game”, as he prepares to take his side to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in an English Premier League clash on April 18.

United suffered their first home defeat under their caretaker boss on April 13 when they lost 2-1 to Leeds United, as they struggled to control the match following the sending-off of Lisandro Martinez.

But the Red Devils are still third in the table, level on 55 points with Aston Villa in fourth while they chase a Champions League spot. Chelsea are sixth with 48 points, four behind fifth-placed Liverpool.

“It’s an important game. We are in a good position in the league and we want to keep building on that. We’ve always had tough games there (at Stamford Bridge),” said Carrick.

“Most of the time they have been good games and it brings the feeling of a proper game. We will be ready for that. We can take confidence from what we’ve built.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted against Leeds but the way we finished the game and the character showed, we have to take that into this game.”

Following an impressive run of games after the 44-year-old took charge, United have now lost two of their last four matches in the league, with one win and one draw.

They are at risk of losing consecutive league games for the first time this season – leaders Arsenal are the only other team yet to lose back-to-back matches.

Carrick knows that with Martinez and Harry Maguire suspended, he must find solutions in central defence. Ayden Heaven is set to start, likely alongside Leny Yoro.

His team have kept just three clean sheets in 13 league fixtures since the turn of the year, with only one shutout in their last 21 away games in the top flight.

“Ayden is in a good place. He is still young and is progressing through the early stages of his career,” added Carrick. “It is natural for him to play some games and maybe not others. He is training really well, learning and wants to improve. He is looking forward to the game (at Chelsea) for sure. ”

In the other camp, Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has warned his players that their bid to qualify for the Champions League is hanging in the balance.

The Blues are on a dismal run of one win from their last seven league games, placing their hopes of reaching Europe’s elite club competition in jeopardy.

It has also been more than six weeks since they last scored a goal in the league.

“As the season goes on, the less games you have left, the more important the games become,” Rosenior told reporters on April 16.

“We have to take advantage of this moment. We’re running out of time. We need to show that initiative on Saturday and play on the front foot and make up those points, which is still definitely possible.

“If I look at each game, I think it’s just come down to loss of concentration of focus in a moment that then has snowballed into the rest of the performances.”

A protest by Chelsea supporters is planned ahead of the United game, reflecting the growing discontent since owners BlueCo took over from Roman Abramovich almost four years ago.

“Every supporter wants their club to do well and to win games. Our job, my job, is to produce those results in the long term,” Rosenior added. AFP