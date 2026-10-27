Michael Carrick stays on as Manchester United boss, takes training after crisis talks

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Manchester United manager Michael Carrick on Oct 25 after their 3-0 drubbing by Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

MANCHESTER – Michael Carrick remained in charge of Manchester United on Oct 27 and led training at Carrington, giving the under-pressure manager and his players another opportunity to revive a season that has drifted alarmingly off course.

His future had appeared in serious doubt after the 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth on Oct 25 extended United’s winless run to eight matches in all competitions and left them hovering one point above the English Premier League relegation zone.

Senior club officials held talks on Oct 26 amid mounting speculation over Carrick’s position, with potential replacements already being linked to the job. But no decision was announced and he reported for work as normal, overseeing preparations for the Oct 31 trip to Chelsea.

The BBC, Sky Sports and Britain’s Press Association all reported that the former United and England midfielder would take the team to Stamford Bridge.

The BBC cited “sources” as saying the 45-year-old would be given a chance by the United hierarchy to turn things around at Old Trafford following a terrible start to the season.

Carrick arrived at the training ground on Oct 27 to oversee a routine squad session, even as names such as Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann have emerged as potential replacements.

Howe, 48, is available after leaving Newcastle United in the summer, but The Guardian reported that United will need to pay the Magpies £3 million (S$5.1 million) in compensation to secure the Englishman’s services.

Nagelsmann resigned as Germany coach after the former world champions’ round-of-32 exit at the 2026 World Cup. The 39-year-old, who had also previously coached Bayern Munich, is aware of United’s interest in him, reported the BBC.

The pressure on Carrick was intensified last week by his decision to leave captain Bruno Fernandes on the bench four days after the Portugal midfielder publicly criticised United’s tactics following a 4-1 Champions League loss at Como.

Fans have also aimed their anger at the club’s hierarchy in part-owner Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive officer Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox.

United face a tough string of games.

After visiting fifth-placed Chelsea, they host AS Roma in the Champions League, followed by league clashes with Aston Villa and Liverpool. REUTERS, AFP