Michael Carrick frustrated by Manchester United’s lack of sharpness in West Ham United draw

Manchester United's Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko scoring a late equaliser in the 1-1 English Premier League draw against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Feb 10, 2026.

LONDON – Michael Carrick admitted he was frustrated by Manchester United’s lack of cutting edge in their 1-1 draw at lowly West Ham United on Feb 10.

Carrick’s side were well below their best for long periods in east London and trailed to Tomas Soucek’s 50th-minute strike.

United needed Benjamin Sesko’s equaliser deep into stoppage-time to avoid the first defeat of Carrick’s five-match reign as interim manager.

Although United retained fourth place in the English Premier League thanks to Sesko’s dramatic leveller, Carrick conceded there was a lack of cohesive play in the final third from his team.

“I think we were a little disappointed and we were definitely not at our best. It’s times like that when you find a way and move on. I’m a little frustrated at that,” he said.

“It is a tough place to come and we didn’t have that sharpness to find the answers. Great spirit again and we will take the point and move on.

“For where we are and being together for a short space of time, in the end we have to take a point.

“It didn’t come easy and we found a way. We will take some positives from it.”

United only had three shots on target in the entire game as West Ham did well to keep chances at a premium, but as the visitors dominated possession in the final 15 minutes, there was a feeling of inevitability about the goal.

In a warning sign, another United substitute Joshua Zirkzee flashed a header inches wide just before the leveller.

United’s Casemiro headed the ball into the net from Kobbie Mainoo’s cross but was offside and, as the visitors poured forward, West Ham wasted several chances to score a second on the break.

The equaliser came when Bryan Mbeumo fired a dangerous low ball into the box and Slovenian Sesko produced a superb volley.

Sesko’s fifth goal in his last six games maintained his recent improvement after a woeful start to his first season at United following his move from RB Leipzig.

“Fantastic finish. He has done it again. It is important. It is a great finish. Delighted for him. Another big goal and a good step,” Carrick said.

While Carrick was bemoaning his side’s lack of cutting edge, a United fan is disappointed he has been denied the chance to cut his unruly mane.

Frank Illet has become an internet sensation after vowing not to cut his hair until United win five games in a row, and his first trip to the barber since October 2024 was tantalisingly close after Carrick had steered the Red Devils to four victories on the trot.

Illet’s quirky gesture has gained global attention, as much an indictment of United’s patchy form over the last few years as anything else, and he is up to 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

“Carrick is at the wheel! This hair is going soon, West Ham next, four out of five done, this is the first time it’s been four in a row since I started the challenge. This time, it’s happening,” Illet told followers ahead of United’s trip to the London Stadium.

Illet admits he did not think his hair would get to grow so long during what has been a turbulent time for the club.

“I thought it would only go for a few months and be a bit of a laugh,” Illet told ESPN. “It was something to spread humour to Manchester United fans during a difficult period of time.”

But he is now back to square one, with United’s next five fixtures against Everton (away), Crystal Palace (home), Newcastle United (away), Aston Villa (home) and Bournemouth (away).

Meanwhile, United’s late escape left West Ham stuck in the relegation zone.

Carrick hopes his former club can eventually climb away from the bottom three.

“I would love them to stay up,” he said. “It was a big part of my life and I have great memories here so hopefully they stay up.”

His opposite number Nuno Espirito Santo feels like more performances like this will achieve that aim, saying: “We showed everybody today that we have to keep believing, because competing like this we’re going to be okay.” AFP, REUTERS