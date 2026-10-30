Michael Carrick fights for Man United job, Arsenal face Liverpool test

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick and captain Bruno Fernandes must be united if they are to help the team bounce back from their poor form.

LONDON – Michael Carrick has been granted a stay of execution but will the beleaguered Manchester United manager survive a vital trip to Chelsea?

Arsenal face a significant test of their Premier League title defence at Liverpool, while Manchester City meet Brighton & Hove Albion for the second time in four days.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of this weekend’s action.

Carrick clings on

With United fans on stand-by for news of Carrick’s sacking this week, an unexpected show of patience has given the under-fire boss a new lease of life.

When he was pictured driving into United’s Carrington training base on Oct 26 – just 24 hours after a miserable 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth – it was widely expected he would be dismissed within hours.

Instead, United’s hierarchy sprang a major surprise by keeping Carrick, for now at least.

“I totally get the position. I understand the responsibilities. So, I really don’t need any assurances from anyone in that regard,” Carrick said of his future.

Whether he can avoid becoming the third manager to be sacked by United powerbroker Jim Ratcliffe since he purchased a minority stake in the club in 2024 remains in doubt.

United have been in miserable form and sit just one point above the relegation zone ahead of their trip to fifth-placed Chelsea on Oct 31.

Without a victory in eight games in all competitions and off to their worst league start in 40 years, United must beat Chelsea to help Carrick stave off the axe.

But with captain Bruno Fernandes dropped last weekend after criticising Carrick’s tactics and defender Lisandro Martinez fined for blasting the club’s transfer policy, Carrick’s side are far from united.

Odegaard urges Arsenal to bounce back

Humiliated by one of the most chastening defeats in their club’s glittering history, Arsenal have a chance to erase the embarrassment of their League Cup loss at Fleetwood Town when they face title rivals Liverpool on Nov 1.

Mikel Arteta’s side were left shell-shocked by their penalty shoot-out exit against fourth-tier minnows Fleetwood following a dismal display in their 1-1 draw on Oct 27.

The Premier League champions were so far below their best that it was hard to believe this were the same team that stormed to the title last term and looked hungry to retain the crown in the opening weeks of this season.

A victory at Anfield would restore Arsenal’s belief and captain Martin Odegaard called on his teammates to show their character against fourth-placed Liverpool, who can move within three points of the Gunners if they win this weekend’s marquee match-up.

“Obviously, the way we’ve played was not on the level. We need to do much, much better than we did,” Odegaard said.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We need to move on, we have a big game at the weekend, so bouncing back is all we can do now.”

City braced for Brighton rematch

Enzo Maresca has warned his City stars they will face a “brilliant” Brighton side fuelled by a desire to avenge their League Cup exit.

City twice came from behind to force a 2-2 draw against Brighton before winning a penalty shoot-out in the League Cup last 16 at the Etihad Stadium on Oct 28.

City boss Maresca is a big fan of Fabian Hurzeler’s third-placed team and he is well aware of the danger they pose to the Premier League leaders in the rematch in Manchester on Oct 31.

“They are in a brilliant moment. They are winning games, they are scoring many goals every game,” he said.

“I’ve watched all their Premier League games since we started, and they always go front foot, man to man. They’re going to be exactly the same on Saturday.” AFP