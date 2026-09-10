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Michael Carrick confident Manchester United can go far in ‘magical’ Champions League

Michael Carrick earned his position as United’s permanent boss after leading the Red Devils to third place in the Premier League in his interim spell last season.

MANCHESTER, England - Michael Carrick believes Manchester United are strong enough to compete with Europe’s best on their return to the Champions League for the first time in three years.

Carrick earned his position as permanent United boss after leading the Red Devils to third place in the Premier League in his interim spell last season.

Having secured a place in Europe’s elite club competition, United kick off their league phase campaign on Sept 10 when they face Azerbaijani champions Sabah at Old Trafford.

“It’s a magical competition. It’s where we all want to be. When you’re out of it, you realise how special it is and when you’re in it, you want to make the most of it,” Carrick told reporters on Sept 9.

“I think we’ve all seen some special, special nights and felt some special things in this competition over the years. It’s the best competition to challenge yourself and to push against the best.

“We’re delighted to be here, but we’re not here to just enjoy the occasion. We’re here to do business and go as far as we possibly can.”

In two of their last three appearances in the Champions League, the three-time European champions have crashed out at the group stage and have not progressed beyond the last 16 since 2019.

United have also made a slow start to the Premier League season, taking just four points from fixtures against Hull, Ipswich and Everton.

However, many of their better performances under Carrick have come against stronger opposition.

United beat Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the second half of last season.

“I think we’re capable of doing some really good things in this competition and going further down the line in this competition,” Carrick said.

“Certainly not getting ahead of ourselves because some part of it is a new experience for some of the players.

“But the boys are used to playing European football for the most part in different competitions and we’ll take that forward and we’ve got a squad that’s strong enough to compete.”

In contrast to the record-setting spending by many of their Premier League rivals, United were only able to strengthen their midfield in the transfer window.

United benefited last season from only playing 40 games – their lowest total since the 1914/15 campaign.

Carrick, though, said his players had to embrace the challenge of a heavier workload.

“We play Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday and it’s what we’re here for. It’s about managing the group and having trust in everyone able to play,” he said.

Benjamin Sesko is in contention for his first start of the season after coming off the bench to score in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Everton.

Carrick confirmed Matthijs de Ligt is also nearing a comeback after nearly a year out with a back injury. AFP