Miami’s Lionel Messi first back-to-back MLS Golden Boot recipient

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Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi during the warm up before the match against Austin FC at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida, on April 4.

Lionel Messi added another trophy to his already crowded collection, becoming the first player in MLS history to win consecutive Golden Boot awards after scoring a league-leading 26 goals for Inter Miami this season.

Messi, 39, is also the sixth player to lead the league in goals in multiple seasons. He also led MLS in 2026 with 43 goal contributions. Last season, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner claimed the Golden Boot with a 29-goal campaign.

FC Dallas forward Petar Musa finished second to Messi with 22 goals, one ahead of Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge, who scored twice on Nov 5 as the league’s regular season ended.

Messi and Inter Miami finished second in the Eastern Conference and will host the No. 7 seed, the Columbus Crew, in a best-of-three first-round playoff series. Miami also secured a berth in the CONCACAF Champions Cup for the fourth year in a row.

Messi, who retired from Argentina’s national team in October, is the front- runner to win a record third consecutive MLS MVP award. If he wins, he would become the first three-time recipient.

“I have no doubt that he’s the best of all,” Miami coach Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez recently said of Messi. REUTERS