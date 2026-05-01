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Mexico's goalkeeper Ochoa set to hang up gloves after his sixth World Cup

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Soccer Football - International Friendly - Mexico v Portugal - Estadio Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico - March 28, 2026 Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa arrives before the match REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Mexico v Portugal - Estadio Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico - March 28, 2026 Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa arrives before the match REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez

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April 30 - Guillermo Ochoa, one of the most iconic goalkeepers in Mexican football history, will hang up his gloves immediately after the World Cup, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

"Memo Ochoa will play his sixth World Cup representing Mexico, as the legendary goalkeeper will be part of the squad. Ochoa will retire from professional football immediately after, leaving his club and the national team," Romano, who specialises in news about soccer transfers, wrote on X.

Ochoa appeared to confirm the news himself by reposting Romano's message.

The World Cup, co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada, will be a landmark occasion for the 40-year-old shot-stopper, who could become one of the very few players in history, alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to appear in six World Cup tournaments.

Ochoa first represented Mexico on the world stage at Germany 2006 and went on to feature at South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, where he famously saved a penalty from Poland's Robert Lewandowski.

During his 22-year career at club level, Ochoa has played in France, Spain, Belgium, Italy and Portugal. He currently plays for AEL Limassol in the Cypriot First Division.

"It could be the end for me after the World Cup. It's hard, without a doubt but I don't think it'll be that hard for me to say goodbye," Ochoa told Mexican outlet TUDN on Monday.

"You reach a point when your head and your body tell you that you've given it your all, and you can leave with a clear conscience," he added.

Coach Javier Aguirre will unveil his final squad on June 1. It remains to be seen whether Ochoa's experience will earn him a place in the starting line-up for Mexico, or if the spot will go to younger goalkeeper Tala Rangel.

Either way, Ochoa is expected to be one of the team's captains.

The global tournament will run from June 11 to July 19. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.