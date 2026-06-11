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Police block the way to the Ciudad de Mexico Stadium during a protest in Mexico City on June 9.

MEXICO CITY – Less than a day before the World Cup kicks off in the Mexican capital, preparations shifted into high gear, including large security deployments as a series of planned local protests threaten headaches for both football fans and the authorities.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum sought to project calm on June 10 , insisting that “everything is under control” for a successful opening ceremony certain to attract a massive viewership from around the globe, in addition to around 90,000 people expected to attend in person.

“To avoid any problems, we recommend leaving early, but everybody will make it to the stadium,” Sheinbaum said at her regular morning press conference. “It’s going to be a great opening ceremony.”

But the venue set to host the opening game, known locally as Azteca Stadium, could see as many as seven planned marches converge on it, according to announcements made in recent days from a range of groups looking to pressure Sheinbaum for concessions ahead of the big game.

The various protests include teachers, farmers, pensioners, and hospital and transport workers.

More than 50,000 police will also be on hand to help ensure a secure start to the world’s biggest sporting event and prevent the protests from disrupting access to the airport, stadium or other fan zones set up to handle crowds.

The march of a dissident teachers union known for blocking highways, in addition to other hard-ball negotiating tactics, is of particular concern. Known as the CNTE, the group is demanding a 100 per cent teacher salary increase, arguing that the government’s proposed 9 per cent pay rise is not enough.

Over the past two weeks, CNTE marchers have intensified nationwide protests, also demanding better job security, as well as a return to a more traditional public pension system.

That would require changes to a reform that shifted teachers into individual retirement accounts managed by private funds, a costly move that the government estimates at around US$400 billion (S$514 billion) , or about a fifth of Mexico’s gross domestic product.

Government officials have tried over the past week to reach a deal with the union, but to no avail.

CNTE is a breakaway faction from Mexico’s much larger SNTE teachers union. In recent weeks, its hours-long blockades of some of the capital’s main avenues and clashes with the police have become increasingly common.

On June 10 , clashes broke out between protesters and local merchants upset that the marches have hit sales at a time of peak tourism.

Speaking at Mexico City press conference ahead of the opening ceremony, FIFA head Gianni Infantino thanked Sheinbaum for her efforts while also acknowledging the possibility of disruptions across the tournament’s three host countries, including the US and Canada.

“We are preparing for it to work seamlessly without an issue without any problem. But of course, you can probably not organise an event of such magnitude in an absolutely perfect way,” he said.

While Sheinbaum denies that the planned protests will impede the festivities organised around the tournament, CNTE blockades have already managed to disrupt transit in Mexico City’s historic downtown where an official World Cup fan fest and viewing party for the opening game is scheduled to take place.

Fans will most likely have to wait in long lines for security checks, including at the city’s main Zocalo square, where huge screens have been erected to show the opening game on June 11 at 3pm ET (3am on June 12, Singapore time) , which pits Mexico against South Africa. BLOOMBERG