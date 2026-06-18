Mexico City police arrest man for allegedly renting out World Cup pass

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MEXICO CITY, June 17 - Mexico City police arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to rent out his official World Cup accreditation on social media to provide unauthorised stadium access, local authorities said.

The 24-year-old suspect was detained near the Azteca Stadium after attempting to reactivate his credential, the city's Citizen Security Secretariat said in a statement.

A legal representative for World Cup organisers alerted authorities after discovering the online posts. Police did not disclose the fee the man was allegedly seeking for the rental.

Mexico City is hosting several matches during the expanded 48-team tournament, including group-stage fixtures featuring Mexico. Later on Wednesday, World Cup debutants Uzbekistan face Colombia in a Group K match in the capital.

The suspect, who was not named, has been transferred to the public prosecutor's office, which will determine his legal status, the statement added. REUTERS