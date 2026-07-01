Mexico beat Ecuador 2-0 to reach World Cup last 16 and end knockout hoodoo

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MEXICO CITY – Mexico ended a 40-year wait for a World Cup knockout victory as first-half goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez secured a 2-0 win over Ecuador on June 30 , sending the co-hosts into the last 16 amid euphoric scenes at a rocking Azteca Stadium.

The round-of-32 victory was Mexico’s first in the knockout stages of a World Cup since beating Bulgaria on home soil in 1986. They have booked a meeting with England or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the next round, with the co-hosts returning to the Azteca for the stadium’s final match of the tournament.

“A really good first half and in the second half we managed to stay calm behind the ball,” said Mexico coach Javier Aguirre.

“Judging by the atmosphere and how happy everyone is, I’m convinced there’s a real bond between the fans and the team.”

Kick-off was delayed by an hour owing to thunderstorms but the weather did little to dampen an atmosphere that surpassed even Mexico’s tournament opener, with over 80,000 fans turning the venue into a sea of green long before the opening whistle.

Mexico fed off that energy from the outset and nearly took an early lead when Jimenez peeled away to meet Luis Romo’s inviting cross, only to stoop a header narrowly wide.

Teenager Gilberto Mora then came within inches of producing one of the goals of the tournament, whipping a fierce effort from a tight angle just beyond Hernan Galindez’s far post.

Ecuador weathered the early pressure and almost stunned the home crowd when Gonzalo Plata launched a swift counterattack that ended with John Yeboah skipping past his marker before drilling an angled effort against the outside of the post.

Mexico’s breakthrough arrived in the 22nd minute and sparked deafening celebrations around the Azteca.

Roberto Alvarado picked out Quinones with a perfectly weighted pass through Ecuador’s high press and the Colombian-born forward shrugged off Willian Pacho before opening his body and unleashing a thunderous finish into the top corner for his third goal of the tournament.

Mexico doubled their advantage nine minutes later after Ecuador cheaply surrendered possession on the edge of their own penalty area.

Jimenez started the move himself, exchanged passes with Quinones and rifled a first-time strike into the top corner for his 47th international goal, moving within five of Javier Hernandez’s all-time Mexico scoring record.

The hosts looked transformed by their two-goal cushion, playing with confidence and intensity as Ecuador struggled to contain waves of green-shirted attacks roared on by the crowd.

Ecuador showed signs of life before the break and almost pulled one back when Yeboah cut inside and unleashed a rising drive that forced Raul Rangel into an excellent diving save, but Mexico went into half-time firmly in control after producing arguably their most complete 45 minutes of the tournament.

Team’s rallying cry

The second half began with thousands of Mexico supporters chanting “Y si si?“ (“What if?“), a slogan that has become the team’s rallying cry during the tournament as belief spread through the packed Azteca that this could finally be the year the hosts ended their long knockout drought.

Ecuador enjoyed more of the ball after the restart as they searched for a way back into the contest, but without threatening Rangel.

At the other end, Galindez produced an excellent save to deny Mexico captain Cesar Montes’ powerful header before the defender glanced another effort narrowly wide as the co-hosts continued to threaten from set pieces.

Aguirre then turned to his bench, withdrawing scorers Quinones and Jimenez along with 17-year-old Mora, who received a standing ovation after becoming the youngest player to start a World Cup match since Pele.

“It’s too bad Mora ran out of gas, but he’s just a kid – he’s brave,” Aguirre said. “All the players ran a lot.”

Ecuador threw men forward in the closing stages but found no way past a disciplined Mexico defence, still to concede a goal in the tournament, and their frustration boiled over when defender Piero Hincapie was shown a red card after covering his mouth while arguing with Santiago Gimenez.

As Mexico’s players embraced at the final whistle, the strains of the famous mariachi song El Rey (The King) rang around the Azteca, with tens of thousands of supporters singing in celebration at their team’s latest success.

“Sunday’s game is the most important one in the history of the Mexican national team and in my career,” Aguirre added. REUTERS