'Mexican Messi', 15, is La Liga's youngest debutant

MADRID • Teenager Luka Romero's growing pains may include living up to his moniker - "Mexican Messi". But he has one record that not even the Barcelona great Lionel Messi can lay claim to.

The Real Mallorca forward made history on Wednesday by becoming the youngest player to play in the Spanish La Liga, aged 15 years and 219 days.

He beat the mark held for 81 years by Francisco Bao Rodriguez, known as Samson, who played on Dec 31, 1939 aged 15 and 255 days for Celta Vigo against Sevilla.

After training with Mallorca's senior team for the first time on June 1, Romero, who plays as an attacking midfielder, came on as a substitute in the 83rd minute of the game at Real Madrid.

Romero was born in Mexico but his family is Argentinian and he has already represented Argentina at Under-15 level.

"He's left-footed, quick, cunning, competitive," Mallorca's assistant coach Dani Pendin told Estudio Estadio recently.

"He has that prototype of the Argentina No. 10. We have been watching him since he was 12, but we never wanted to promote him too early. He has a lot of conditions, he reminds me a lot of (Manchester City's) David Silva."

Romero - 3cm shorter than the 1.7m Messi - is also known for his close-control dribbling and ability to take on defenders.

While it is still early days for Romero, Wednesday was additionally significant.

It was also Messi's 33rd birthday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE