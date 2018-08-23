Messi's Argentina future up in the air

BUENOS AIRES • Argentina's interim coach Lionel Scaloni refused to be drawn on Lionel Messi's international career after leaving the five-time World Player of the Year out of his squad for next month's upcoming friendlies.

Local media had claimed the Barcelona star asked to be excused from international duty for Argentina's four remaining friendlies this year, starting with a trip to the United States next month to play Guatemala and Colombia.

"I've spoken with Messi and, from that conversation, I picked my squad," said Scaloni, who took over from the sacked Jorge Sampaoli after Argentina crashed out to eventual champions France in the last 16 at this year's World Cup.

"We didn't speak about what could happen in the future. We know what Messi represents for us and we'll see for the future."

The 31-year-old Messi has retired from international duty once before after missing a penalty in Argentina's shoot-out defeat by Chile, for the second year running, in the 2016 Copa America final.

That lasted little more than a month, though, before Messi returned to don the blue and white shirt for Argentina's 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

As it turned out, the two-time world champions were on the brink of elimination until a Messi hat-trick in their final qualifier earned a 3-1 come-from-behind victory away to Ecuador and a place at the global showpiece in Russia.

He failed to dazzle there, though, and has not spoken publicly since the South Americans beat Nigeria in the group stage to earn a spot in the knockout rounds.

Messi was not the only Argentina star to be omitted from Scaloni's list as Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, new AC Milan signing Gonzalo Higuain and Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel di Maria were also missing.

"No player has told me he doesn't want to be picked," said Scaloni.

"It's clear that we must include new people in this adventure. I've spoken to most players and they're available.

"It's the time to freshen things up. We're convinced it's the right time to call up these lads, they have huge potential."

In-form domestic-based pair Cristian Pavon of Boca Juniors and Matias Vargas of Velez Sarsfield were called up alongside young Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez and his recalled club team-mate Mauro Icardi.

Argentina play Guatemala on Sept 7 in Los Angeles before taking on Colombia in New York four days later. They will play two more friendlies in October and November against as yet unnamed opponents.

