Lionel Messi’s Argentina face Spain’s cool machine in World Cup final rich with personal twists

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NEW YORK – Argentina and Spain were set to meet in the Finalissima between the champions of South America and Europe earlier this year, before US-Israeli strikes on Iran forced the match to be cancelled.

On Sunday in New Jersey, they will finally clash with rather more than ceremonial silverware at stake.

The World Cup final offers football's grandest stage a deliciously odd pairing – Argentina, all pulse, fire and Lionel Messi, against Spain, who appear to treat chaos in the calmest of ways and have turned control into something close to an art form.

It is South America v Europe, passion v precision, a match threaded with curious personal history, from the touchline to La Masia, where Barcelona's greatest graduate, Messi, will face teenager Lamine Yamal, the academy's dazzling young heir.

Argentina are back in the final four years after their cathartic triumph in Qatar, when Messi finally lifted the trophy in a breathless win over France. Back then, with Messi aged 35, another World Cup final seemed fanciful. Now 39, he is still defying time, defenders and doubt.

Coach Lionel Scaloni has urged fans to make the most of seeing the football superstar lead his team out once more in another World Cup final.

“He has made history. He is a legend,” he said of Messi, who has scored eight goals at this World Cup, which is his sixth, and is the tournament’s all-time top scorer with 21.

“It fills me with pride because he is the best player in the history of football. To have been able to get to a final in the way that he has in this moment, at the age of 39, I think it is incredible.

“That is why I said we should enjoy having him, because look at what happened with Diego (Maradona) and how we ended up missing him. We still have Leo and we should appreciate that.”

Messi has indeed been a saviour throughout Argentina's campaign, which has been less a smooth title defence than a pilgrimage through suffering.

They have reached the final the hard way – beating Cape Verde in extra time and surviving nerve-shredding clashes with Egypt, Switzerland and England.

They have played at times like a team with their hearts on the toe of their boots, powered by Messi's goals, assists and flashes of sorcery. Each intervention has added another page to the never-ending argument over whether he or Brazilian Pele is the greatest footballer in history.

If Argentina have had the air of Rocky Balboa staggering through another round, Spain have arrived looking more like cool operators who know exactly the right buttons to push.

Unbeaten in 37 matches, they can win their second World Cup, after 2010, and break the international unbeaten record set by Italy between 2018 and 2021.

Their route has seemed carefully mapped, as if everything before the semi-final was part of the warm-up.

Under Luis de la Fuente, who has coached many of the squad since their teenage years in Spain's youth system, they have developed a level of collective understanding that can make opponents feel trapped in a beautifully lit room with no doors.

Spain's passing and positional play can suffocate, but within the machinery there is wild invention too, and most of it comes from Lamine.

The winger, who enchanted the European Championship as a 16-year-old, has spent his short career shredding age records and expectations. Since making his Barcelona debut at 15, he has invited comparisons with the most famous product of La Masia – the man facing him on Sunday.

Messi and Lamine are also linked by one of football's strangest viral images – Messi, as a young Barcelona player, pictured bathing baby Lamine. It now feels like an omen drafted by a particularly playful scriptwriter.

The connections continue on the bench. Scaloni will face de la Fuente, who was his tutor on the Spanish Football Federation coaching course nearly a decade ago.

The final could also be shaped by the conditions. The New Jersey pitch has not been kind to possession teams, with coaches and players complaining about its quality during the tournament. That could complicate Spain's rhythm and invite Argentina into the kind of broken, emotional contest they relish.

The weather may add another layer of intrigue. A hot and humid day is expected, with temperatures around 30 deg C. Wildfire smoke from Canada has also raised concerns.

For Spain, the task is to keep the match clean, controlled and played to their patterns. For Argentina, it is to turn discomfort into theatre one more time.

At the centre of it all stands Messi, trying to ensure that what could be his last World Cup match ends not as a farewell, but as one final act of mastery. REUTERS, AFP