Messi to light up City of Lights

PARIS • Lionel Messi is expected to arrive in the French capital this week, lured by the limitless funds of Paris Saint-Germain, having said a tearful farewell to Barcelona after 21 years on Sunday.

The 34-year-old, seen by PSG's Qatari owners as the vital missing piece of their frustrating Champions League puzzle, has already had fans playing a guessing game.

On Sunday night, dozens of PSG diehards gathered at the gates of Le Bourget Airport to the north of the capital in the hope of catching a glimpse of the galactico - a term once reserved for Real Madrid's blockbuster signings.

Their wait was in vain although French media maintained that it was a question of when and not if Messi arrives.

In reality, PSG are the only team who can afford what is expected to be a two-year deal worth an annual €40 million (S$63.8 million) with the possibility of a third.

Given that PSG are already so dominant in France - they have won seven of the past 10 league titles - some in Ligue 1 have mixed feelings about the impending arrival of Messi.

They will be able to boast of a superstar attacking force, including Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, who earns a reported €36 million a year and is a former Barcelona teammate of the Argentinian forward.

But what is clear that the French top flight, generally considered the weakest and lowest profile of the "Big Five" European leagues, looks set to be transformed.

"It's extraordinary for Ligue 1. But for a purist like me, Messi should have finished his career at Barcelona," said Metz coach Frederic Antonetti.

Jorge Sampaoli, the Argentinian coach of PSG's bitter rivals Marseille, added Messi could only be good news for French football.

"It would be great for Ligue 1, he's the best player in the world. French football has won a lot and grown a lot in recent seasons," he said.

"Even if he goes to a club other than Marseille, it will be good. Everyone would be riveted. It will be an additional motivation for us to play against him."

This summer, PSG have already added veteran Spain defender Sergio Ramos from Real, where he lifted four Champions League trophies, Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, fresh off winning both Euro 2020 as well as the Player of the Tournament award .

Observers believe that the reigning French Cup winners are on the cusp of taking over the Real mantle as the home for galacticos - mega-stars whose global status lifts their clubs to another level.

"We're on another planet here - it's 'stratospheric' with Messi," said sports marketing analyst Virgile Caillet, adding a putative arrival at the Parc des Princes would constitute "an event (that has happened) only once or twice in football - with (Diego) Maradona when he signed for Napoli (from Barcelona) or (Zinedine) Zidane going to Real (from Juventus)".

A group of Barcelona fans, represented by Parisian lawyer Juan Branco, yesterday announced their intention to lodge a complaint with the European Commission in connection with Uefa's rules of financial fair play (FFP) that PSG must follow. They also plan to ask the French courts to suspend any possible transfer.

But Uefa has recently relaxed its rules, so there is unlikely to be any possible breach of FFP.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic knocked a €125 million dent in PSG's finances across 2019-20, the club's ownership by Qatar Sports Investments means their pockets are deep enough to close a deal.

"That leaves more margin than previously," added Christophe Lepetit, director of France's Centre for the Law and Economics of Sport in Limoges.

Caillet also feels PSG are poised to recoup Messi's mega-wages if he joins, as the six-time Ballon d'Or winner "is a cast-iron guarantee".

"From the moment, you recruit him, you have a number of additional revenue streams which flow almost automatically: derivative merchandise, ticketing, partnerships. It's an unmissable opportunity," he said.

"In terms of amortisation (costs) there is just the salary - I'd say that makes it much more affordable."

More importantly, PSG's brand value will skyrocket while Barca's will dip - according to Brand Finance, Messi's exit could cost the Catalans €137 million in brand value.

Caillet said: "A second stage was needed for the PSG rocket, Messi will bring an acceleration. It seems paradoxical given his age but Messi incarnates PSG's future both economically and in sporting terms.

"His arrival brings together three iconic brands - Paris, (Air) Jordan (PSG's kit manufacturer) and Messi."

