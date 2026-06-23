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Messi scored his first World Cup goal in 2006 within 15 minutes of being on the pitch.

SINGAPORE – Lionel Messi became the leading scorer in World Cup history as he struck twice to give Argentina a 2-0 win over Austria on June 22 and send the champions into the last 32.

The goal added to the captain’s hat-trick in La Albiceleste’s opening match against Algeria to make it a record 18 in total at the World Cup.

Here is a look at the 38-year-old’s other memorable goals at the tournament:

Serbia and Montenegro (2006)

They say your first is often extra special. This was unsurprisingly the case for Messi.



Subbed in at the 74th minute of the match for his World Cup bow, Messi, just eight days shy of turning 19, scored his first goal at the tournament in the 88th minute.

Famously left-footed, Messi latched on to a pass, charged into the box and finished clinically with his right foot instead, becoming the youngest Argentine to score at a World Cup, a(nother) record he still holds.

Earlier in the match, Messi had also set up a goal for Hernan Crespo, and his first World Cup goal capped a 6-0 win over Montenegro.

Nigeria (2014)

Often unplayable in open play, Messi has proven over the years he is also pretty deadly over the dead ball.



Four days after he scored the only goal in the game against Iran , Argentina’s talisman once again delivered by scoring twice in a 3-2 win over Nigeria which secured them a place in the knockout rounds.

Messi’s second goal was the pick of the two – a precise freekick from well over 25 metres that bamboozled Nigeria goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama and left him grasping at thin air as he failed to get anywhere close.

Mexico (2022)

After suffering one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history losing to Saudi Arabia in their opening game, Argentina bounced back by beating Mexico five days later.

Messi scored the crucial opening goal against El Tri with a laser-guided low shot from outside the box, which proved a catalyst for their eventual triumph.

Algeria (2026)

Entering the World Cup for the first time as a defending champion, Messi shrugged off the weight of expectation by marking another milestone with his first hat-trick at the tournament as Argentina beat Algeria 3-0.

And he got his treble off in style. Seventeen minutes into the match, Messi charged through the centre of the pitch with the ball and let fly a shot beyond the despairing dive of Algeira goalkeeper Luca Zidane (the son of France great Zinedine).

The strike may have taken a little deflection of an Algerian defender on the way in, but still left Messi in tears.

“Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football. I went through some difficult days,” said Messi in a post-match interview.

Austria (2026)

Messi’s skill and elegance has entertained for the past two decades, but he has a dogged side to him too and this was on display in latest goal at the tournament.

In stoppage time, after the ball came his way at the halfway line, Messi set off on a run, eventually releasing Julian Alvarez on the counter attack.

Alvarez missed, but the ball eventually ended back with Messi, who danced around the goalkeeper and a couple of Austrian shirts, and forced the ball through a defender’s legs – at the second time of asking – through sheer determination, to seal a 2-0 win.

The victory secured Argentina’s place in the knockout stage with a game to spare in Group J.