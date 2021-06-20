Messi sets up win over Uruguay

BRASILIA • A first-half goal from Guido Rodriguez, his first in 11 international appearances, gave Argentina a 1-0 win over Uruguay in the Copa America on Friday.

Uruguay had not beaten Argentina in the competition since 1989 and they went behind early in the game to Rodriguez's header.

The Real Betis midfielder started for his country for the first time since June 2019 and he converted a cross from Lionel Messi after 10 minutes. That gave Argentina three points and condemned their neighbours to a losing start to their Copa campaign.

"We deserved to win," said Argentinian midfielder Rodrigo de Paul. "Today we tried to be more compact, to make it more difficult to score against. Up front, we have monstrous players who can get goals at any moment of the match."

The result in a game played at a cavernously empty stadium in Brasilia left Uruguay bottom of Group B with no points, alongside Bolivia, who have played two games. Argentina moved into joint-top spot with four points alongside Chile, who beat Bolivia 1-0 earlier on Friday. Paraguay have three points from one game.

Striker Edinson Cavani was back for Uruguay after missing the last two games through suspension and he was unfortunate to see a big shout for a penalty waved away after 26 minutes.

It was indicative of Uruguay's unhappy night that although they had more of the possession at 55 per cent, they never managed a shot on goal, while Argentina had nine, six of which were on target.

Messi caused problems with his dribbles but he was frequently crowded out by Uruguayan defenders.

The result extended Argentina's unbeaten run to 15 games since they lost in the semi-finals of the last Copa America in 2019. It also snapped a run of three consecutive draws and boosted the confidence of a side aware that their great rivals Brazil are scoring freely and hot favourites as well to win a second consecutive Copa America.

The Brazilians are top in Group A with two wins in two, seven goals scored and none conceded.

"Brazil are the best team," said Argentina's Angel di Maria. "Argentina are always a candidate (for the title) but Brazil are at home and are doing things very well."

15 Matches unbeaten for Argentina since 2019.

REUTERS

VENEZUELA V ECUADOR

StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 4.50am