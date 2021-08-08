Messi set to speak to the media today

BARCELONA • Lionel Messi will take part in a Barcelona press conference today, three days after the club announced that he was leaving after 21 years.

The 34-year-old will take questions from the press at the Nou Camp, the La Liga giants said in a statement yesterday.

They will be his first public comments since his departure was confirmed, with Messi staying silent on his social media platforms.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Friday he was not prepared "to put the club at risk" by renewing the talisman's contract, as the club face huge financial problems ahead of the start of new La Liga season next Friday.

He added that Barcelona were no longer negotiating with their former captain and the Argentinian forward was considering other offers.

Paris Saint-Germain, who bought Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record €222 million (S$353.8 million) in 2017, appear favourites to sign Messi.

Broadcaster RMC Sport reported that Messi has informed PSG of his desire to join the club and that discussions were ongoing over a two-year deal with the option of a third season. However, reports that the move was a done deal appear to be premature.

Khalid bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani - the half-brother of the Emir of Qatar, who is also PSG's owner - indicated that a deal had been struck, but the French club yesterday refuted the claims.

PSG's communications department yesterday told Goal.com that it was false and there was no such agreement in place.

Meanwhile, from Pep Guardiola to Andres Iniesta and Xavi, Messi's teammates and coaches, past and present, have continued to pay tribute to Barcelona's greatest player.

On the Catalan giants' record appearance-maker and goal scorer, defender Gerard Pique said on Instagram: "Nothing will ever be the same. Not Nou Camp, not the city of Barcelona, not ourselves.

"After more than 20 years at the club, you will no longer wear the Barca jersey. Reality, at times, is very tough.

"Enjoy it, have fun wherever you go and keep winning like only you know how. We're going to miss you here."

