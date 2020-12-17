Messi poser hangs over Barca election campaign

BARCELONA • With his contract expiring next summer, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will be free to talk to clubs from next month.

As such, the looming possibility of their greatest player leaving on a free transfer is dominating the agenda ahead of their club elections, now set for Jan 24.

The candidates vying to become the Catalan giants' new president appear to want to keep Messi.

However, they are unsure if they can come to terms on a new deal, especially if the club can only offer a reduced contract from his current weekly wage of €565,000 (S$916,000).

Presidential candidate Emili Rousaud believes Messi's salary is too much for Barca, given their coronavirus-induced financial woes, so he hopes the Argentina skipper can accept a lower pay as long as they are competing for the highest honours.

"In the club's current situation Messi's salary is not sustainable, so we'll have to reach an agreement with him. We will present an attractive project to him," Rousaud told Spanish newspaper AS on Tuesday.

"What matters most here is the sporting project. When Messi said he was leaving (in August), he didn't mention money.

"He has the highest salary in the world, no one earns more than him, he doesn't want to leave because he earns too little. He wants to leave because he wants to win trophies."

But another presidential candidate Jordi Farre feels Messi should be kept at all costs, and bringing back Neymar should also be at the top of the priority list to keep their star forward happy.

"Keeping hold of Messi is crucial... I hope that on Jan 25, after winning the election, the first thing I will do is sign his new contract," he said.

"I will not reveal any private conversations but we're working on it. All Leo wants in the end is to stay at Barca, and I'm sure there will be no problem. I do not believe that we will have to part with our best players. If we have the best players, we win titles and we bring in more revenue."

While admitting Barca's financial situation was "bad", he is still hopeful things will get better, suggesting a mega-money move for Paris Saint-Germain forward and former Barca star Neymar would be "the world's best investment".

"He would cost Barca very little, because he helps sell rights, replica shirts, advertising and sponsorship."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS