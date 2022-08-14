Messi, Neymar not in Ballon d'Or list

PARIS • Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi paid a high price for an underwhelming first season with French champions Paris Saint-Germain when he was left off the 30-strong list for this year's coveted football award.

Messi, who won the title last year, had been an ever-present among the nominations since 2006 and a regular feature in the top three since 2007 with the exception of 2018.

But the 35-year-old forward has missed out on the 2022 award following his switch from Barcelona to the French capital.

A change in the format has also worked against the Argentinian superstar, with the Ballon d'Or no longer acknowledging the best player over a calendar year. It is now based on a season's record.

After leaving Barcelona in summer of last year, Messi was unable to stamp his genius on a PSG team desperate for a Champions League title.

They suffered a last-16 exit at the hands of eventual winners Real Madrid.

In total, he scored only 11 goals for PSG, failing to impress France Football magazine, the organisers of the Ballon d'Or which will be awarded in Paris on Oct 17.

"The new criteria for the Ballon d'Or were unfavourable to him," said Emmanuel Bojan, a journalist for France Football.

"The disappearance of the criterion of a player's entire career, and new periodicity, modelled on a season of football and no longer over a calendar year, which does not make it possible to integrate the Copa America of July 11, 2021.

"And then, it must be admitted that his first season in Paris was very disappointing."

PSG teammate Neymar also missed out after a season where he scored 13 goals in 28 matches.

The remainder of the list of nominees throws up few surprises.

French international striker Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favourite after leading Real to their 14th Champions League title. He finished the European campaign with 15 goals.

The 34-year-old scored 44 goals for a Real side who also won the Spanish La Liga title last season.

Benzema is joined on the list by teammates Thibaut Courtois, Casemiro, 2018 winner Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr and former Chelsea player Antonio Rudiger.

Manchester United's star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, is nominated, while beaten Champions League finalists Liverpool have six players on the list, as do Manchester City.

They are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz (who joined the Reds in Janaury), Fabinho, Sadio Mane, since transferred to Bayern Munich, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

