Messi-Mbappe combo starts to find its groove

PARIS • Lionel Messi has scored three goals for Paris Saint-Germain, all of them in the Champions League, and he has Kylian Mbappe to thank for the lot.

Mbappe, who scored one and created two more for Messi in a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday, had told PSG he wanted to leave the Ligue 1 club during the close season for Real Madrid.

Yet he stayed put and the France striker has played a vital role in Messi's adaptation on the pitch.

His clever flick set up the Argentina forward for his first goal in the 2-0 win against Manchester City in the previous round.

On Tuesday, he won the penalty that Messi converted to secure the comeback win after feeding the Argentinian for the equaliser in the second half following a lacklustre first period from the 34-year-old.

In the absence of Messi and Neymar, Mbappe had taken PSG's previous spot kick against Angers in Ligue 1, but the 22-year-old said it was normal for him to step back and let Messi take over penalty duties against Leipzig.

Although when PSG were awarded another spot kick later, Messi asked Mbappe to step up.

"It's normal, it's respect. He's the best player in the world, it's a privilege he plays with us, I've always said it," said Mbappe. "There's a penalty, he takes it, period. For the second, he said, 'Take it'."

Mbappe missed that stoppage-time spot kick, skying his effort over the bar, the only negative on a brilliant night for the Frenchman, who opened the scoring at the Parc des Princes.

PSG struggled to handle Leipzig at times but eventually came through thanks to their two strikers, who appeared not to be missing the injured Neymar.

"We don't need to say anything more about the quality of Kylian and Leo," said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino.

"In games when you are struggling to find solutions as a team, that is why you need players of their class."

PSG have seven points and lead City by one point in Group A after Pep Guardiola's side hammered Club Brugge 5-1 away.

In Group D, Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr scored twice to lead his side to a 5-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk as they put behind them a shock home defeat by Champions League debutants Sheriff Tiraspol in their last game.

Real opened the scoring after a Serhiy Kryvtsov own goal before Vinicius' brace.

Rodrygo netted the fourth and Karim Benzema completed the rout in stoppage time, on the eve of his trial in France in which he was charged with complicity in the attempted blackmail of former international teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

Real are second on six points but only on goal difference, behind Sheriff, who lost 3-1 at Inter Milan, which took the Italians to four points.

