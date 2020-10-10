Messi hopes tough win gives strength

BUENOS AIRES • Lionel Messi said he hoped Argentina's 1-0 defeat of Ecuador in their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier on Thursday would provide some relief to Argentinians suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old scored the only goal of the match by converting a first-half penalty as the Albiceleste started their campaign with a gritty, if not entirely convincing, home victory at La Bombonera.

"It has been a complicated year for everyone," the Barcelona forward told reporters. "With the national team we want to try to make people happy with this victory in a difficult situation.

"It was good to decompress the situation a little bit and send strength to all Argentines."

Argentina has been one of the worst-affected countries by the virus with more than 856,000 cases and over 22,700 fatalities.

While there had been concerns regarding players travelling between South America and Europe to play in the qualifiers, Fifa had said earlier that they must be exempted from any quarantine restrictions, both in the countries where they are due to play matches and in the country where their clubs are based.

If there was a quarantine period of five days or more on arrival in any of those countries, then clubs would not be obliged to release them.

In the surreal atmosphere of an empty Bombonera - the iconic Boca Juniors stadium in Buenos Aires that is usually bouncing from the passion of fervent fans - Argentina dominated possession but struggled to break down an organised and physical Ecuador outfit.

Messi unsuccessfully tried to force his way out of Barcelona in the close season but he seemed much happier in the light blue and white jersey of his country.

And he was once again the match winner when Argentina needed him to be, to avoid slipping up at home to Ecuador for the second time running in an opening World Cup qualifier, having lost 2-0 to the same opponents four years ago.

But he also admitted that the match did not pan out as the team had hoped, ruing their lethargy early on.

"I was expecting another level of play, something else, but it's normal. We haven't played for a year," the six-time Ballon d'Or winner said. "It's the anxiety of the first game. The important thing is to keep growing as we have done since the (2019) Copa America.

"They (Ecuador) came at us without fear and it was difficult for us to play, but we were calm. In the first half we managed to get the ball back and if we had played more quickly, it would have been different, but it turned out like this, and we have to continue. It was important to get off to a winning start because all matches are going to be tough."

Argentina's next qualifier will be away to Bolivia on Tuesday.

In Montevideo, Luis Suarez scored a record-extending 60th international goal for Uruguay before substitute Maxi Gomez bagged a stoppage-time winner against Chile.

Atletico Madrid forward Suarez opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 39 minutes after Sebastian Vegas was harshly penalised for handball.

Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez equalised with a low shot on 54 minutes but Gomez had the last word with a stunning half-volley from 20 yards to complete the 2-1 win.

Paraguay's Angel Romero and Peru's Andre Carrillo both scored a brace as their match ended in a 2-2 draw.

