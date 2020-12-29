Messi holds no punches on 'bad situation' at Barcelona

BARCELONA • Lionel Messi has yet to make up his mind if he will terminate his two-decade long relationship with Barcelona at the end of this season, hinting that he could see out his playing days in Major League Soccer.

The Argentinian's future has been a hot topic ever since his aborted attempt to leave in August. He had to put those plans on hold till after this season as the club insisted on enforcing a €700 million (S$1.14 billion) exit clause.

But with the Catalans languishing in fifth place in La Liga, eight points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, Messi has labelled the club's plight as "really bad".

From next week, the Barca captain will be free to negotiate his next move as he enters the final six months of his contract, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain known pursuers.

"I don't know what I'm going to do yet, I'm going to wait until the season ends," Messi said in an interview with Spanish television channel La Sexta on Sunday.

"I'd love to experience living in the United States, playing in that league and living that life but I don't know whether it'll happen.

"Right now the most important thing is to focus on the team and finish the season well, to focus on trying to win trophies and not get distracted by other things."

The Argentina skipper did not hide his pessimism about his club, who have made their worst start to a season in 33 years and are in a financial crisis because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a difficult moment for the club, for everyone, but those inside the club know that it's in a really bad situation, things are very bad and it's going to be difficult to return the club to where it used to be," he added.

Following Barca's 3-0 La Liga victory over Valladolid last Tuesday, coach Ronald Koeman allowed Messi to return to his home town of Rosario in Argentina.

While the club confirmed he will miss today's home game against Eibar as he "completes the treatment for his right ankle", Spanish daily AS said Messi has been given an extended Christmas break to spend more time with his family.

Messi is, however, expected to return to Barca in time for their next La Liga meeting at bottom side Huesca on Sunday.

