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Messi ‘didn’t want to go home’ as Argentina comeback stuns Egypt

Lionel Messi is lifted by Argentina teammates after they beat Egypt to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

ATLANTA – Lionel Messi said his tears after Argentina’s dramatic 3-2 win over Egypt to reach the World Cup quarter-finals were “a release” in what could have been his final international appearance.

The 39-year-old broke down in a rare show of emotion at the end of an incredible last 16 tie in Atlanta that took the defending champions to the brink of a shock elimination.

“I think it was a release, a relief for everyone. It was an ugly moment at 2-0,” Messi told reporters.

The Argentina captain saw a first-half penalty saved as Egypt stormed into a 2-0 lead.

But Messi also led the late fightback.

His cross teed up Cristian Romero to halve the arrears 11 minutes from time before the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner smashed in the equaliser.

Enzo Fernandez completed the comeback in stoppage time to set up a quarter-final clash against Colombia or Switzerland.

“Turning a match around like that – coming back from 2-0 down – it wasn’t easy, especially given how this World Cup is playing out and the fact that no one is just rolling over,” added Messi.

“It was a moment of pure happiness and relief; we wanted to stay in the tournament. We didn’t want today to be the end, we didn’t want to go home.”

Cristian Romero #13 of Argentina scoring the team's first goal. PHOTO: AFP

Messi was thrown into the air by his teammates in celebration after netting his 21st World Cup goal and eighth of this tournament to edge back in front of the battle for the Golden Boot.

However, he highlighted Romero’s goal as the key moment the dynamic of the match changed.

“Today was yet another display of character, coming back from a goal down isn’t easy. That was a really tough blow for everyone.

“Fortunately, we managed to get that goal. That was the moment, I think, when everyone inside felt it and believed it was possible, that we were going to do it.

“We were lucky enough to equalise and then win it in 90 minutes. We went all the way, it was just incredible what this group achieved.” AFP