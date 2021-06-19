Mental strength key for Swedes

GROUP E

Sweden 1

Slovakia 0

ST PETERSBURG • Sweden midfielder Emil Forsberg hailed the mentality of his side after they provisionally moved to the top of Euro 2020 Group E yesterday with a 1-0 win over Slovakia.

The victory also denied their opponents, who are second on three points, the chance to clinch a spot in the last 16. Sweden have four points, ahead of Spain (one) and Poland (zero), who face each other today.

"It feels absolutely amazing. I am extremely happy. We know we're mentally strong," said Forsberg.

"It means an incredible amount that we won this match. There are always things you can do better but, on the whole, it is really good."

His 77th-minute penalty proved to be the winner in a game of few chances. Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka brought down Robin Quaison in the box, after the substitute ran on to a reverse pass by fellow forward Alexander Isak.

The Swedes were compact at the back, as they were against Spain in their 0-0 opener. Slovakia were just as defensively minded, switching to a five-man defence when they were out of possession to deal with Isak, the biggest threat in the game.

Sweden, who face Poland on Wednesday, are close to making the knockout stage for only the second time after Euro 2004.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE