Straitstimes.com header logo

Medvedev clinches ATP Finals berth by reaching Vienna semi-finals

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Oct 30 - Daniil Medvedev secured a place at the season-ending ATP Finals for the seventh time after overwhelming Adrian Mannarino 6-2 6-3 to reach the Vienna Open semi-finals on Friday.

The 30-year-old Russian, who missed out on the season finale last year after qualifying every year from 2019 to 2024, joined Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton in the eight-man field.

Jannik Sinner has also qualified but will not compete due to injury, leaving four places still available.

Medvedev has enjoyed a resurgent season in which he has surpassed the 50-win mark for the first time since 2023 and claimed four titles.

Medvedev took control early against Mannarino with a break of serve and eased through the opening set.

The former U.S. Open champion broke again at 3-3 in the second set and closed out the match with another break.

Medvedev will next face Alcaraz, who defeated Tommy Paul 6-4 7-6(2). REUTERS

See more on

Daniil Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.