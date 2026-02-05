Mediacorp to broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026; 28 matches will be free to air

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE - Football fans in Singapore will get to watch more free-to-air matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026, after Mediacorp announced on Feb 5 that it has secured the media rights to the June 11-July 19 event and other FIFA tournaments from 2026 to 2028.

Under the agreement, Mediacorp will screen all 104 matches and official ceremonies of the 2026 World Cup, all 64 matches and ceremonies of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, and other events such as the U-17 and U20 World Cups, U17 and U-20 Women’s World Cups.

In its statement, Mediacorp said that it will “substantially expand free coverage of the matches on mewatch and Channel 5”, and that the expansion will see the number of free-to-air matches increasing from nine in 2022 to 28 in 2026. These will comprise the opening match, 23 group stage games, two semi-finals, the third place play-off and the final.

The 2026 World Cup will see a record 48 teams competing across three countries, Canada, Mexico and the United States, with the total number of games increasing from 64 in the last edition in Qatar to 104 this time.

More details on cross-carriage partners, subscription plans and prices will be announced later, said the national media network.