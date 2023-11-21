Mead back in England squad for Nations League games

Beth Mead has been recalled to the England squad for the first time in over a year after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Manager Sarina Wiegman named her squad for the Lionesses' last two games of the Nations League on Tuesday.

Mead missed this year's Women's World Cup, where England finished as runners-up to Spain, but has now made her return to club football and made her first start in almost a year in Arsenal's 3-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

England face a must-win game at Wembley Stadium with the Netherlands on Dec. 1 if they are to have any chance of winning the group and progressing to the Nations League finals where they can secure Team GB qualification for next year's Olympics.

The Lionesses are third in Group 1, three points behind leaders the Netherlands. Second placed Belgium are a point ahead of England. England will face Scotland away in their final game on Dec. 5.

Team GB is made up of players from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and as the highest ranked British team, England are the nominated nation to qualify on Britain's behalf.

This means Scotland may need to lose against England if they are to take part in the Olympics. The Netherlands have a home game with Belgium in their final group game.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Khiara Keating.

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier; Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Grace Clinton, Fran Kirby, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem

Forwards: Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo. REUTERS