McTominay regrets United did not push City harder

LONDON • Manchester United tightened their grip on a return to the Champions League next season with a 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, but midfielder Scott McTominay lamented letting Manchester City storm clear at the top of the Premier League.

Victory over the fifth-placed Hammers moved the Red Devils back above Leicester into second in the table and closed the gap on the runaway leaders to 14 points.

City (71 points) have won 17 of their last 18 league games, with their only defeat in that run coming against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men earlier this month.

But United have paved their local rivals' route to what looks like a nailed-on third title in four years, with a run of just two wins in eight games before winning the Manchester derby.

"It's difficult to look at top four at the minute because we had a time when we were looking at the league," said McTominay, who was the closest United player to Craig Dawson when the West Ham defender headed into his own net for the only goal at Old Trafford.

"It was the chance for all of us to have a big push and show really what good players we are, but Man City have had a terrific run of games and we're just trying our best to keep on them."

Despite also having a game in hand on City, the Red Devils are unlikely to haul in Pep Guardiola's men but do now enjoy a nine-point cushion over West Ham in the battle for Champions League places.

"It was a big weekend for us," said Solskjaer as Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham also lost ground in the top-four race over the past two days. "This is a big three points because we know West Ham are challenging to get into the top four."

Former United boss David Moyes has failed to win in 15 attempts as the visiting manager at Old Trafford and the Scot was left to rue an overly cautious approach before his team fell behind early in the second half.

"The way we set up didn't quite work," said Moyes. "We never really got up the park."

While the second goal did not come for the hosts, who hit the woodwork via Mason Greenwood while Lukasz Fabianski turned another shot onto the post, an improved defensive record has been key to another season of progress under Solskjaer, which is reportedly set to see the Norwegian rewarded with a new contract.

United held out for a fourth consecutive clean sheet in the top flight to close in on the much-needed resources of Champions League football next season after a full year without a home crowd.

