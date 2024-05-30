McKenna extends Ipswich stay after reported Manchester Utd interest

Manager Kieran McKenna has signed a four-year contract extension at newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town, the club said on Thursday, after media reports said the 38-year-old had drawn interest from some of the league's heavyweight sides.

McKenna, who led Ipswich to successive promotions from League One to the Premier League, had been sought by Manchester United to be their next manager, according to reports in the British media. Chelsea were also reportedly interested in him.

"I am excited to have the opportunity and responsibility of leading this fantastic Club into its first season in the Premier League in 22 years," McKenna said in a statement.

McKenna was 22 when an injury ended his playing career. He managed the under-18 sides of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United before joining then third-tier Ipswich in 2021. REUTERS

