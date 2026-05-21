McGinn says drinks are on Prince William after Villa win Europa League

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May 21 - Aston Villa captain John McGinn had a royal request after the English club ended their 30-year wait for silverware by winning the Europa League – asking fan Prince William to get out his credit card for the post-match celebrations.

Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers scored as Villa beat Freiburg 3-0 in Wednesday's final, with one of the club's most famous fans, Prince William, celebrating the victory in the stands.

"He is a classy guy. He was in the dressing room before the game. He is a massive Villa fan so he was never going to miss it," McGinn told TNT Sports.

"He is just a normal guy. It's great to have his support and hopefully it continues and tonight he can have a couple of drinks with us and maybe get his credit card out at the end of the night."

William, 43, took to social media after the win to congratulate Villa, who last won a European trophy in 1982 when they won both the European Cup and Super Cup.

"Amazing night!! Huge congratulations to all the players, team, staff and everyone connected to the club," he wrote.

"44 years since the last taste of European silverware!

"Special shout out to Boubacar Kamara who has been out injured but is such an integral part of our team and helped lay the foundations of this success." REUTERS