Mbappe transfer takes shine off Messi's debut

PARIS • Lionel Messi is set to make his hotly anticipated debut for Paris Saint-Germain against Reims tomorrow, but it is Kylian Mbappe who is the centre of all the attention amid fervent speculation about his future.

Messi has been working on his fitness since his shock free transfer from Barcelona earlier this month, but he appears ready to at least be on the bench.

"If everything goes well, we hope he can be in the squad and feature in the team," PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

The 21,000-capacity Stade Auguste-Delaune is a sell-out, and the Champagne region is fizzing with excitement at the prospect of welcoming Messi.

In Paris, though, they are more concerned about Mbappe, after a week which saw Madrid put in an improved offer of €180 million (S$285 million) for the French World Cup winner on Thursday.

Real's initial bid of €160 million was rejected earlier, but reports have said that both clubs are now close to an agreement.

The offer, if accepted, will be the second-highest football transfer in history, equalling the fee PSG paid Monaco to land Mbappe in 2018.

The 22-year-old, in the final year of his contract, has already been starring for PSG this season and scored his first goal of the campaign last week in Brest.

But the forward reportedly has no intention of renewing his deal, leaving the French Cup winners no option but to negotiate with Real or let him leave on a free transfer next year.

"If a player wants to leave, he will leave. The club, the project is bigger than any one person," PSG sporting director Leonardo admitted this week.

Losing Mbappe would be a hammer blow to PSG's prestige. Since their 2011 takeover, their Qatari owners have prided themselves on raiding European football's biggest clubs, amassing a galaxy of stars.

108 The number of goals Kylian Mbappe has scored in 151 appearances in Ligue 1 since starting out at Monaco. He has been the top scorer in France's top flight in the last three seasons.

Everton's Richarlison is reportedly on the radar as a replacement.

Some have wondered how Real, mired in gross debt of €901 million, have been able to put together such a mammoth bid.

But, according to the club's latest accounts published in July, they boast net assets of €534 million and had €122 million in cash.

They have also gotten high earners like Sergio Ramos off their wage bill while earning hefty transfer fees for Raphael Varane (€40 million) and Martin Odegaard (€35 million).

"Real Madrid have around €290 million for recruitment," Placido Rodriguez Guerrero, professor at Oviedo University and president of the Sports Economics Observatory said.

"Mbappe's annual salary would be about €35 million a year net.

"Real are pushing to finishing the transfer now, because if it's next summer, when the player is a free agent, an English club could offer a salary of €50 million net, which Real couldn't fight against."

