Mbappe sparks France's comeback

TURIN • Hugo Lloris on Thursday hailed Kylian Mbappe's superb performance which pushed France to bounce back from two goals down at half-time to beat Belgium 3-2 and reach the Nations League final.

Theo Hernandez struck the late winner which set up a clash with Spain at the San Siro tomorrow but it was the Paris Saint-Germain forward who led the fightback in the second half on his 50th appearance for Les Bleus.

Mbappe, the youngest player to rack up half a century of France caps, provided the pass from which Karim Benzema halved the deficit just after the hour mark and netted the penalty that levelled the scores in the 69th minute.

"Taking that responsibility at that moment of the match was fantastic," Lloris said.

"Yes, he has a lot of talent but behind that he has a winner's mentality. We're all happy for him in the dressing room."

Mbappe, who turns 23 on Dec 20, had a difficult summer, missing the crucial spot kick that meant Switzerland prevailed in the shoot-out at the last-16 stage of Euro 2020.

He also said in a recent interview with L'Equipe that he would have liked more support from his teammates after missing that penalty in June.

But France coach Didier Deschamps insisted that he "always tried to be there with him, and right behind him".

"There are a lot of demands and expectations around him, but I have always known that the France team will be stronger with Kylian. I have never doubted that," he said. "We're still among the best teams."

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez, meanwhile, admitted the Red Devils again let the weight of expectation get the better of them, saying the desire for the "golden generation" to win their first trophy held them back in the second half.

With the bulk of the team in their 30s, the Nations League was one of their last few chances to lift silverware, with next year's World Cup likely to be the swansong for many of their players.

"The quality was shown in first half, second half was a question of emotion and feeling responsibility... it became a game that we wanted to finish and wanted to get into the final. At that point, we stopped playing," Martinez said.

Belgium's only major football honour remains the 1920 Olympic gold medal, with the event held in Antwerp.

